Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives C$24.07 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.07.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GEI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$20.99 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$27.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.72. The company has a market cap of C$3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.