GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of GFL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 242,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.
About GFL Environmental
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
