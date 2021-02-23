GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GFL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. 242,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,870. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.67. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.