Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 7.6%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.25. 19,334,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 38,741,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Gevo alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gevo by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 32,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Gevo by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 1,131.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.