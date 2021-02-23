Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 7.6%

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)’s share price traded down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.25. 19,334,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 38,741,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial boosted their target price on Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gevo from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.
The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.
About Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO)
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
