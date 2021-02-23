Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Raised to $18.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gevo by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,570,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gevo by 22,098.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,776 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Gevo during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gevo by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 132,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

