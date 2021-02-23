Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) PT Raised to $18.00

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial increased their price target on shares of Gevo from $8.25 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.
NASDAQ GEVO opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $15.57.
Gevo Company Profile
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.
Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.