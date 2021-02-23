Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) to post $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Geron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50,000.00 to $100,000.00. Geron posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Geron will report full-year sales of $280,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $350,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $500,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Geron.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GERN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Geron in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Geron by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Geron by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Geron by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.04. 4,581,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,108,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a current ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of $633.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

