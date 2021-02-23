George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Shares Down 4.6%

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)’s stock price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 21.70%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, push button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, thermostats, EZ duct wire covers, and water sensors, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, wire and cable installation tools, and proximity switches.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.