GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Up 5.2%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.65. 638,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 219,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.
GPRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $991.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.60.
GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)
GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.
Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.