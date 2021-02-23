GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Shares Up 5.2%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)’s share price shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.65. 638,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 219,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

GPRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $991.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 8,282.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 806,786 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $2,929,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 97.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

