General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,855 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,750 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $55,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $965,702.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total transaction of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 643,604 shares of company stock worth $28,348,245 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

NYSE:GM opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

