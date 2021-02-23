General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

General Electric (NYSE:GE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. General Electric traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.27, with a volume of 397744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South State CORP. bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $109.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

