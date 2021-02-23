Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Companys unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations. Genasys critical communication systems are in service around the world in diverse applications, including public safety, national emergency warning systems, mass notification, defense, law enforcement, critical infrastructure protection and many more. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GNSS. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

GNSS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,206. The firm has a market cap of $242.22 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genasys will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Genasys news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 12,378 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $84,417.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of Genasys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 476.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 689,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 569,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 288,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 79,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genasys by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

