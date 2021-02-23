GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Trading 6.4% Higher

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) shares traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.93 and last traded at $1.83. 735,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 910,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $32.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.20. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of GEE Group by 310.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,034,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 1,538,228 shares during the period. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

