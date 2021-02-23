Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gecina presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Shares of GECFF opened at $143.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.24. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $101.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

