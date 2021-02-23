GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
GDIFF opened at $34.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $33.86 and a 52 week high of $34.50.
About GDI Integrated Facility Services
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.