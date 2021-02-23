GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

GATX has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. GATX has a dividend payout ratio of 48.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GATX to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

GATX stock opened at $99.04 on Tuesday. GATX has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other GATX news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $896,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,400 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $418,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,820 shares in the company, valued at $933,980.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,334 shares of company stock valued at $4,767,580. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

