GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

GasLog has decreased its dividend payment by 46.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.84. The stock had a trading volume of 8,209,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,671. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. GasLog has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $555.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLOG shares. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Clarkson Capital lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $5.80 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.91.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

