GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) to report $179.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.12 million and the highest is $182.52 million. GasLog reported sales of $182.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $652.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $645.93 million to $658.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $737.36 million, with estimates ranging from $728.63 million to $746.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GasLog.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GasLog from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GasLog by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 233,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GasLog by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 152,431 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GasLog in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GasLog by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,917 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 70,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in GasLog by 536.4% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOG traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.90. 19,776,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,263,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $561.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

