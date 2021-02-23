Gannett (GCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. Gannett has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

