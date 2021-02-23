GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GAN Limited is a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S.land-based casino industry. It developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK(TM), which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

GAN stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. GAN has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.99.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GAN by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAN during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of GAN by 46.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAN by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

