Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYN opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $689,150 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

