Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 2,466 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Grubhub were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Grubhub in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Grubhub by 98.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Grubhub during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $241,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,370 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.94.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $66.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. Grubhub Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.35 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

