Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 42.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 217,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,627,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 32.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

NOC opened at $297.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $365.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

