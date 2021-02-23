Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $456,000 Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $494,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 57,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after buying an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of THO stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $132.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.98.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

