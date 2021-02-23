Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGI stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $607.70 million, a P/E ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised MoneyGram International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of MoneyGram International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

