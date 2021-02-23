Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.84, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

