Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 5,519 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,519 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 90,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Investors Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Investors Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

