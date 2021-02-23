Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galapagos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.
NASDAQ GLPG opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $81.89 and a 1 year high of $252.31.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.
