Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $94.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galapagos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galapagos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Galapagos has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.00.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $85.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.18. Galapagos has a 1 year low of $81.89 and a 1 year high of $252.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

