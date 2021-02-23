Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 42,000 Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.37% of GTY Technology worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in GTY Technology by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GTY Technology by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of GTY Technology in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William D. Green bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,916. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GTY Technology stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $353.30 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.37.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

