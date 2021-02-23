Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 193,565 Shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of New Providence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NPA) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,565 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.33% of New Providence Acquisition worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,359,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,829,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Providence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Providence Acquisition by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Get New Providence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NPA opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.90. New Providence Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $25.37.

New Providence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire business through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.