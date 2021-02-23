Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lands’ End worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 45,390 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 965,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 30,069 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

Lands’ End stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.86 and a beta of 2.66. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $359.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.80 million. On average, analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $727,051.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 17,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $567,304.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,374 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,486 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.