Gabelli Funds LLC Has $932,000 Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.14% of Farmer Bros. worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $121.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68. Farmer Bros. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. Research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

