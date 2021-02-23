G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GFSZY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Shares of GFSZY opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.28. G4S has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $18.94.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

