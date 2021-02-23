Fyooz Market Cap Hits $8.01 Million (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $487,054.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fyooz token can now be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002797 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.35 or 0.00479777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00068501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00086838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00057385 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00493086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00071691 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00026662 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,512,778 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

Fyooz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fyooz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fyooz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fyooz using one of the exchanges listed above.

