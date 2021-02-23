FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Issued By Piper Sandler

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Benchmark cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NKTR opened at $22.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $103,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

