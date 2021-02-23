FY2021 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Shares of TRP stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $32.37 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.6852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 206,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,875,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in TC Energy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,027,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,687,000 after purchasing an additional 246,600 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

