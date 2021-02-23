FY2021 EPS Estimates for Encore Wire Co. Raised by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WIRE. TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $67.84 on Monday. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.07.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,830,000 after buying an additional 222,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Wire by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,466,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 172,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Encore Wire by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,126 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

