FY2021 EPS Estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Decreased by Analyst

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deutsche Telekom in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Telekom’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTEGY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

