Fuse Network (FUSE) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.80 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.00468890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00069490 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 134.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00055864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $241.09 or 0.00495286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00072147 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins.

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

Fuse Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.