FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Shares Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 232,387 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFEB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth about $4,656,000.

