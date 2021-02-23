Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $8.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. DNB Markets downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.61.

Shares of FRO opened at $7.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.47. Frontline has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Frontline had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 38.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Frontline by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 9,818,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,071,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Frontline by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,295,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,157,000 after buying an additional 437,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Frontline by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,806,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Frontline by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 239,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Frontline by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

