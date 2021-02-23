Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €41.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.28 ($54.45).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.55. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

