Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $7.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.42.

Shares of FRHLF stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

