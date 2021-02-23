Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 7,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 11,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 1.20% of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

