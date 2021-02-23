Fox Factory (FOXF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

