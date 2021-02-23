Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $39,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fortive by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on FTV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. Analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In other news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

