FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC cut its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 23,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 5.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FLIR Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FLIR shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

FLIR stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $53.77. 11,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,876. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42 and a beta of 1.52.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

