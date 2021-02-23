FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) Trading Down 0.6%

FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.09 and last traded at $49.14. Approximately 91,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 43,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.42.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEF. 3D L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund in the third quarter worth $4,831,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 128,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 72,507 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the period.

