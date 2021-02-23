Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.5-521.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.45 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.75-0.79 EPS.

Shares of FIVN traded down $23.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $166.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.94. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $194.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.69.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $180,174.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $571,038.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,825,774.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

