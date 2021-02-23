Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.75-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $518.5-521.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.41 million.Five9 also updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 0.12-0.14 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.69.
NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $23.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $166.78. 1,812,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,478. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.01. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -314.67 and a beta of 0.53.
About Five9
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.
