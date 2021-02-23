Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $6.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,478. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 14,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $2,211,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,134.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,208 shares of company stock worth $13,999,208 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 24.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

