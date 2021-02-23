Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.27 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $12.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.28. The company had a trading volume of 58,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,478. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Five9 has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -346.79 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.63.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,017 shares in the company, valued at $38,200,736.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

